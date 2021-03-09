Router Protocol Trading 48.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.95 or 0.00007291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $748,320.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00068650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00526508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

