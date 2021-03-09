Royal Bank of Canada Increases Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RCPUF opened at $16.20 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit