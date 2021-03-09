Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

