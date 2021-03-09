Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,088,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

