Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 506112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

