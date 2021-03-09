RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

RWEOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RWEOY stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

