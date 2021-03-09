Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson Sells 9,679 Shares

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 523,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

