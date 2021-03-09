Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,921,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,782,824.25.
Shares of CVE:STC traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,088. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.17. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
