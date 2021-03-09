Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 5.00% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $404,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.33. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.