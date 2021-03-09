Scott Welch Sells 14,571 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Five9 stock traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. 1,264,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,588. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.