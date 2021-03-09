Scott Welch Sells 14,571 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Five9 stock traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. 1,264,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,588. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit