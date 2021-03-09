Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $5,396,250.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STX opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.