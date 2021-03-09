Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Water Works in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.24.

AWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works stock opened at $133.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

