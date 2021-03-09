SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.