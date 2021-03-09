SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS):

3/8/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/8/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/1/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/26/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $54.00.

2/23/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

2/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

2/3/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 35,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

