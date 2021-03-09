Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,918 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.