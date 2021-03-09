Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Up 5.9%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 1,513,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,199,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $423.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

