Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 8,000 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76.

SNSE opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.