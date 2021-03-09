Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNSE) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SNSE) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Sensei Biotherapeutics had issued 7,000,052 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $133,000,988 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Sensei Biotherapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNSE shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,102 shares of company stock worth $656,199.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

