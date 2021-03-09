Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 160,314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

