Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of STRNY stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

