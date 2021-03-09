SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €7.02 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.20. The stock has a market cap of $858.34 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €2.03 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of €7.52 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.67.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

