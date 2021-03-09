Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) alerts:

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) Company Profile

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.