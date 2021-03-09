Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) Company Profile
