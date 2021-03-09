Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.00

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$23.88, with a volume of 637405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.79.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.94.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.