Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,549,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.