Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $16.40 on Monday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

