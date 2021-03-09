Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 21.1%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

