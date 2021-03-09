Short Interest in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Rises By 33.8%

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 822,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BFT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.41. 76,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,483. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.