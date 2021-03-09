Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 33.8%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MHSDF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.41. 27,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

