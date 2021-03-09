Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 33.8%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MHSDF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.41. 27,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
