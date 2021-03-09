Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Declines By 22.4%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 861,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NBY stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.92. 9,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,906. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

