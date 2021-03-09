Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Decreases By 18.1%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 648,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

