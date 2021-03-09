Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Grows By 34.8%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,883,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,523.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,401,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,404,415. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

