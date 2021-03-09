Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Grows By 34.8%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,883,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,523.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,401,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,404,415. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit