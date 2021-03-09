Short Interest in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Rises By 33.4%

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneMor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STON traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,876. StoneMor has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

