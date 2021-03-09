SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Reaches $144,596.36

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, SHPING has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $144,596.36 and $8,850.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

