SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00.

SIBN stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.