SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SI-BONE traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $30.64. Approximately 420,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 259,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $991.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

