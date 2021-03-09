Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

