Signaturefd LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $176.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

