Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

