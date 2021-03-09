Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Loop Capital raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

SLAB stock opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

