Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Up 5.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.29 and last traded at $144.19. 430,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $120.22.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.