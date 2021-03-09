Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Up 5.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.29 and last traded at $144.19. 430,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 360,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $120.22.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

