SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Raised to Buy at Johnson Rice

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SBOW opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

