SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SBOW opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

