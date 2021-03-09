Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 1,716,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,970,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $931.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.