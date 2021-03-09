Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $65.48 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 3M were worth $65,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 61,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.38 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

