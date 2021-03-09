Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 461,143 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,143 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $120,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $39,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

