Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.02 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.56.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

