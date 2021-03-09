Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 133,612 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

