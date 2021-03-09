Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 55,127 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,127 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $58,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $547.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $552.03 and a 200 day moving average of $439.28. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

