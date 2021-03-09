Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

