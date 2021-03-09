Slow Capital Inc. Buys 32 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $350.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $363.31. The company has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.